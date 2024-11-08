NBA Trade Rumors: It's impossible for Lakers to deny they desperately need a big
NBA Trade Rumors: With how the season has begun for the Los Angeles Lakers, it's impossible to deny that they desperately need to add a big man.
After starting the season 3-0, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like a team that could potentially climb their way into contention in the Western Conference. Their new-look offense under new head coach J.J. Redick was passing all the early tests and a healthy-looking Anthony Davis played the part as the No. 1 option. However, over the last week, some of that early optimism has waned. Since that hot start, the Lakers have dropped four of their last five games and it's come to light that AD is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot - an injury that could very well linger throughout the season.
That's not ideal for the Lakers considering their frontcourt rotation was already believed to be incredibly thin with Christian Wood still sidelined due to offseason surgery. On top of all that, Jaxson Hayes' future could be in doubt after the NBA recently re-opened an investigation that stems from a video posted by TMZ of an altercation between the Lakers' big man and his then-girlfriend.
Without even jumping to conclusions on either of these fronts, it's pretty safe to say that the Lakers desperately need to add some depth to the frontcourt. With AD's nagging foot injury, the last thing they should want is for him to carry the heavy load over the course of the regular season. That's one easy way to run him into the ground, perhaps even before the push toward the playoffs arrives.
How aggressive should the Los Angeles Lakers be?
If there's been one constant for the Lakers, it's the fact that they've been linked to potentially adding another center. Stretching back to the offseason, the Lakers have been eyeing the idea of adding another big. Considering where the Lakers find themselves just a couple of weeks into the regular season, it's hard to blame them. How aggressive will the Lakers be? That's the ultimate question that needs to be answered.
The answer to that question will ultimately tell us whether or not they'll be able to pull off a deal. The Lakers absolutely need to make a trade if they not only want to make the playoffs but also play a big factor in the West. But if they're not willing to be aggressive, it's hard to envision how they're going to get a deal done. Over the past couple of seasons, the Lakers have played the NBA Trade Deadline pretty safe. If that doesn't change, who knows if the Lakers will be able to find a difference-making move.
First-year head coach J.J. Redick has done an amazing job on the offensive end of the floor. Over the past three seasons, the Lakers have been a below-average offensive team. So far this season, they've been a top-10 unit on that end of the floor. Defensively is an entirely different conversation. But I suppose we can leave that for another day. The bottom line is that the Lakers desperately need another big. At this point, that is undeniable.