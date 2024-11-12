NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Incredibly bold moves to save Giannis' title window with Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks get a struggling two-way guard
Looking toward the Western Conference, I can't help but wonder if a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could help the Milwaukee Bucks. One player on the Grizzlies who may not be a long-term fit for what they're trying to build is Marcus Smart. Even though he was added with the hopes that he could emerge as a strong supporting piece next to Ja Morant, it's been tough sledding during his time in Memphis. Last year was a season to forget, mostly because of injuries, but this season hasn't looked that much better.
Currently battling an injury, Smart has only appeared in five games so far this season for the Grizzlies. In those five games, Smart is averaging six points and three assists on 24 percent shooting from the field and 17 percent shooting from 3-point range. Smart has never been the most efficient offensive player but these numbers are not great. It's a small sample size but there are real concerns about whether Smart is a good fit on this roster or not. If the Grizzlies do share some of those same questions, a trade with the Bucks could make some sense.
Memphis could look to get out of the final year of Smart's deal by trading him to Milwaukee in exchange for Brook Lopez's expiring deal and a young player like MarJon Beauchamp. Lopez could play a role for the team this season, giving Zach Edey some help at the center position. Perhaps a change of scenery would do Beauchamp good at this point in his career. And the Grizzlies could use a second-round pick to add to their wallet. If Smart's trade value has cratered, this could be a good opportunity for the Grizzlies to cut bait (if they wanted to).
To be clear, I'd be shocked if the Grizzlies were ready to throw in the towel on the Smart experiment. After all, Ja Morant and Smart have only played in a handful of games together over the past two seasons. Maybe this is not something they even entertain until we get closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. However, I do believe it's certainly a possibility to watch for. And if the Grizzlies to get to a point where they've seen enough from Smart and don't think he's a great fit for the team, this is the type of deal that could end up coming to fruition closer to the trade deadline.