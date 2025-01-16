NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Non-Suns teams Jimmy Butler should be open to joining

Milwaukee Bucks

It's been whispered and speculated that the Milwaukee Bucks could have a certain level of interest in trading for Jimmy Butler. In theory, Jimmy could be a great asset for the Bucks as they look to break out of the rut they've been in so far this season. With how much Khris Middleton has left to be desired since his return from injury, the case can be easily made that the Bucks need to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline if they want to be considered a real threat in the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason.

All of a sudden, Jimmy could be that lifeline for the team. It would be quite ironic for Jimmy to join Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo considering those are two players the Miami Heat had previously been linked to. Would that be a gut punch to the Heat? From Milwaukee's perspective, there may not be many downsides to the pursuit of Jimmy. Even if it is just for the remainder of this season, this is the type of deal that could put the Bucks back in a great position to compete for a title this year.

How feasible is a Jimmy Butler trade?

The big question for the Bucks is how they can find a path toward trading for Jimmy. And it's not just about finding a package that the Miami Heat would be willing to accept. For the Bucks, it's much more complicated than that. Because they are currently a second-apron team, they are going to need to cut salaries before a trade can even be legal. But if the Bucks do make one trade first to cut salary, then it becomes a much more interesting of a possibility. Honestly, if the Bucks did want to make a deal, they could probably get something done.

And if Jimmy is all about winning, the Bucks should absolutely be one of the first teams on his list of teams he's willing to be traded to. I understand the desire to be traded to a team that is going to offer up a contract extension as well, but one shot to win a title alongside Dame and Giannis has to be an enticing opportunity for Jimmy. If it truly is all about winning, Jimmy should 100 percent be open to a trade to Milwaukee. He can worry about money after that.