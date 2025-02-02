NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Perfect bigs Lakers should target after Luka Doncic move

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four perfect bigs the Los Angeles Lakers could end up targeting after the big move for Luka Doncic.

It's been a pretty franchise-altering last 24 hours for the Los Angeles Lakers. After the completely surprising move for Luka Doncic, in which they parted ways with a package headlined by Anthony Davis, there's a chance that the Lakers aren't done making moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. After losing AD in the frontcourt, there's a strong possibility that Los Angeles is still scouring the trade block in hopes of finding a big man that could help solidify their frontcourt heading into the stretch run.

That was already the case even with AD on the roster. You can't help but wonder how much that must reign true now that AD is no longer on the team. In an attempt to put LeBron James and Luka Doncic a shot to succeed heading into the second half of the season, it would be smart for the Lakers to add to their frontcourt. With just a few days before the trade deadline, the Lakers don't have much time to sort things out. After the big move for Luka, we explore four natural big-man targets that would make a ton of sense for the Lakers.

Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers

There's a strong argument to be made that Robert Williams III is one of the most intriguing big-man targets heading into the deadline. For a team looking for some rim protection heading into the second half of the season, RWIII should certainly be on the Lakers' radar. Of course, the big question revolves around whether Los Angeles believes that RWIII can remain healthy over a prolonged period of time. If the Lakers believe he can, he would be an excellent addition to their frontcourt.

In 17 games played so far this season for the Portland Trail Blazers, RWIII is averaging six points, six rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. As an energetic big off the bench, there's reason to believe that he could make a huge difference for a new-look Lakers team that will be looking to find their rhythm on the fly. If the Lakers are looking for an under-the-radar move, RWIII could be their ideal target.