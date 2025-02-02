NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Perfect bigs Lakers should target after Luka Doncic move

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

It was somewhat shocking when it was whispered that the Indiana Pacers could end up listening to offers for Myles Turner leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. However, when you look deeper into the Pacers' questions about their future, perhaps there could be some sense in the idea of the team trading Turner at the deadline. Even though I still don't believe it's something that is likely to happen if it's even a remote possibility, the Los Angeles Lakers should not hesitate to make a call to see if they have what it takes to pry him away from Indiana.

I can't imagine the Lakers would be able to meet an asking price that would likely be high, but if they could get away with matching salaries while sending over a first-round pick, perhaps this is a deal that could be worth it for the Lakers. Luka Doncic has never had a center as versatile as Turner is (no offense, Dereck Lively II) and he'd be an interesting addition to an already strong offense.

The big question about Myles Turner: Even though a move for Turner could make sense for the Lakers on paper, there would naturally be some concerns when it comes to his contract situation. As an expiring contract, I'm not entirely sure the Lakers would be willing to pay Turner what he's likely going to demand on the open free-agency market. He's probably in line to pay upwards of $30 million per year and I'm not sure if Los Angeles would be ready to give him such a big contract.

On the court, Turner could be a great addition to the Lakers. With what Luka and LeBron would be able to do on the wing and what Austin Reaves can do in the backcourt, adding a versatile two-way player like Turner would do wonders for the team in the frontcourt. He could be viewed as somewhat of a poor man's Anthony Davis. Whether he's worth going all-in on heading into the trade deadline is the big question.