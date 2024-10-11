NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should take a risk and trade for Mitchell Robinson
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four teams that should be willing to take a flier on trading for Mitchell Robinson ahead of the trade deadline.
The New York Knicks made a couple of big moves this offseason and one player who could end up on the outside looking in is Mitchell Robinson. Now the backup center after the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, it would not be surprising for New York to explore his trade market heading into the trade deadline.
Once he recovers from injury, it's certainly a storyline to keep a close eye on. If he does hit the trade market, there could be plenty of interest in the 26-year-old center. Let's explore four teams who would make a ton of sense for Robinson.
Memphis Grizzlies
After trading Steven Adams last season and not signing a veteran center this offseason, it's pretty clear the Memphis Grizzlies are putting a ton of faith in rookie center Zach Edey. How much of a role he'll be able to play for the Grizzlies this season remains to be seen. However, if there's a scenario where he's not ready to carry a big load this season, perhaps a trade deadline target like Mitchell Robinson could make sense for Memphis.
A defensive-minded center would make sense for the Grizzlies as they look to bounce back this season. Whether the Grizzlies will admit it or not, there's no question that Memphis would benefit from having a veteran big man in the fold. Robinson could be a natural target for the team, especially if Edey isn't ready for full starter minutes.