NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Crazy deadline ideas to add to the league's chaos

NBA Trade Rumors: Crafting five more crazy trade deadline ideas in an attempt to add to the chaos that has taken place in the NBA.

Over the last few days, the NBA has been flipped upside down. Luka Doncic has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, Zach LaVine was moved to the Sacramento Kings, and De'Aaron Fox was sent to the San Antonio Spurs. Oh, and there are still a couple of more days left before the NBA Trade Deadline. We are on pace to have the most chaotic deadline that we've seen in recent years, especially considering names like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma could still be on the move.

While it still may be difficult to predict what the next few days could look like in the Association, it's pretty safe to assume that we're going to have an active trade deadline. In an attempt to add even more chaos to the NBA, we brainstormed five crazy trade deadline ideas that would continue to send the league into a whirlwind.

Trae Young is traded to the Orlando Magic

With just a few days before the trade deadline, it's impossible to predict how the Atlanta Hawks are going to operate. However, after losing Jalen Johnson for the remainder of the season, there's at least an outside chance this team could look to emerge as sellers at the deadline. While I wouldn't expect the Hawks to go as far as trading Trae Young, perhaps it's not completely off the table - especially considering how willing they appeared to trade him during the offseason.

If there's at least an outside chance that Young does hit the open market, a team like the Orlando Magic should be interested. While the Magic have struggled to keep pace with their trajectory from last season, there's reason to believe that a mid-season like Young could end up sparking this team up the Eastern Conference standings. As arguably the best playmaker in the NBA right now, Young could be considered an excellent addition next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. This is also a move that would certainly throw a wrench in the East.