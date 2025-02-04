NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Crazy deadline ideas to add to the league's chaos

Brandon Ingram is traded to the Toronto Raptors

Over the last few days, one team has emerged as a potential landing spot for Brandon Ingram - the Toronto Raptors. As they continue to set their foundation for the future, the recent indications are that the team could be looking for an impactful player to establish next to Scottie Barnes. Looking at the landscape of the league, there's reason to believe that Ingram could be their target. As an upcoming free agent, the asking price wouldn't be high and the Raptors could theoretically afford to pay Ingram what he may be looking for on the open market.

Playing in Toronto could be exactly what Ingram needs at this point in his career. He would be out of the limelight and wouldn't be expected to be the No. 1 option anymore. Ingram probably should've never been that at any point in his career and playing opposite of Barnes and the rest of Toronto's young core could give him the second wind that perhaps he needs at this point in his career. Embracing an underdog role with the Raptors, Ingram's best basketball could very much be still in front of him.

What is the viability of such a trade?

When it comes to what the Raptors would have to give up in a deal, you'd have to imagine that expiring contracts and a future first-round picks could be enough. Scottie Barnes and Kelly Olynyk or Chris Boucher would work from a financial perspective. If they needed to, I'm sure the Raptors and Pelicans could recruit a third or fourth team to make it that much easier to get a deal across the finish line. Assuming that the asking price wouldn't be high at this point, the Raptors would easily be able to part ways with what New Orleans could be looking for.

The big question that the Raptors would need to answer is whether a core group of Immanuel Quickly, RJ Barrett, Ingram, Barnes, and Gradey Dick is good enough to build around moving forward. At the very least, that could be quite an interesting group of young players to watch develop in the Eastern Conference. If the Raptors are looking for more talent, acquiring Ingram would certainly accomplish that at the trade deadline.