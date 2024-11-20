NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make bold play for Cam Thomas
NBA Trade Rumors: There should be a strong market for Cam Thomas. Let's explore five teams who should be ready to make a bold move for the young scorer.
Even though the Brooklyn Nets have been quite feisty to begin the season, it's hard to imagine that this team is going to factor much in how the Eastern Conference is settled. At best, the Nets will be able to remain in the Play-In Tournament picture for the course of the season. Finishing as a top 10 seed in the conference could be too tall of a task at this point. That's why it was hardly surprising to see that it was reported that the Nets would be open to trading nearly any player on their roster leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, including breakout offensive star Cam Thomas.
The Nets are in the infant stages of a rebuild and would greatly benefit from adding long-term value to the team via trade. Thomas, who has continued to look the part for a second straight season, could emerge as an appealing trade deadline target for many teams. As the Nets explore the possibility of trading him, let's explore five teams who should be looking to make a bold move for the young star.
Chicago Bulls
As the Chicago Bulls begin to figure out what their future is going to look like for the franchise, taking a flier on a young, emerging star like Cam Thomas should be their approach heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Without any guarantees about their future, Thomas could emerge as a potential building block for the future. At the very least, he could be brought in for the second half of the season to see how he fits with the rest of the roster. Considering the Bulls are another team expected to be active at the deadline, they do make sense as a landing spot.
What role Cam Thomas would play
It's hard to pinpoint what exact role Thomas would play on the Bulls but they could start him opposite of Josh Giddey and bring Coby White off the bench, or they could make Thomas a super-sixth man for the team and give him the keys to the second unit. Either way, with the way the Bulls are currently built, there could be plenty of options and a big role, either way, for Thomas should he find his way to Chicago before the NBA Trade Deadline.