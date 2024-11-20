NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams who should make bold play for Cam Thomas
Milwaukee Bucks
As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle, I'd have to imagine that this team is going to be looking for more and more of an opportunity to upgrade the roster - especially in the months leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. However, because of their lack of trade assets, I'm not sure how feasible such a move is going to be for the team. The good news is that with just one tradable future first-round pick, that might be just enough to get a deal done for a player like Cam Thomas. If the Bucks could staple another young player with that first-round pick, that could be enough.
With plenty of uncertainty revolving around the team, the Bucks are already scouring the trade market for an upgrade. Even though it's been reported that the Bucks are looking for defensive help on the wing, I do believe that it would be foolish for Milwaukee not to explore the option of upgrading on the offensive end of the floor with a move for Thomas. If this is a deal they could seemingly get done, the Bucks would have to consider it.
What role Cam Thomas would play
The Bucks don't have an electric bench unit and their depth in the backcourt and on the wing is even thinner with Khris Middleton still sidelined due to an injury. The Bucks may need help on multiple fronts and could use a jolt on the offensive end as much as they need one defensively. If that is indeed the case, the argument could be made that there's not going to be a better offensive player to hit the trade market this trade season than Cam Thomas.
In the grand scheme of things, I'm not sure how much of a solution he is for the team as they look to keep their championship window open but there's no question that Thomas would hold value for the Bucks. In the right role, which would be probably off the bench for the team, Thomas could emerge as a huge weapon for a struggling Bucks team. More than anything, he could help compensate for the depth behind Middleton (once he returns) and would help solve the team's inconsistent bench concerns.