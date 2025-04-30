NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Teams that can resurrect Ja Morant's superstar career arc

Miami Heat

In theory, the Miami Heat would be a great landing spot for Ja Morant. He'd be exactly what the Heat needs at the point guard position and could help Bam Adebayo take the next step in his development as a big man. Whether the Heat would be able to keep Tyler Herro in a potential trade of Morant is the big question. But even if Herro were to be traded to Memphis or another team, Morant would still be a great addition for Miami.

Morant would reinject this franchise with the excitement it desperately needs. After the trade of Jimmy Butler, the Heat naturally seem to be trending in the wrong direction. At this point, if they're going to turn things around, they're going to need to pull off a big move for a star player at some point during the offseason.

On the other side of the spectrum, you'd have to believe that Morant would welcome a trade to the Heat. Miami has historically been a winning franchise, and that may be exactly what Morant needs at this point in his career. With a change of scenery in a big city, you can imagine that Morant would be just as revitalized as the Heat. This could be a pairing (and move) that both sides desperately need heading into the offseason.

Morant would thrive in Miami, and the Heat clearly need a star player to help get the franchise back in the good graces of the fan base. If Morant were to hit the trade market, the Heat should be a team willing to give up whatever it takes to get a deal done. Would this front office be willing to do that? Who knows.