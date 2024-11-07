NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Realistic targets Lakers should prioritize after uneven start
Jonas Valanciunas, Washington Wizards
Continuing on the idea that the Los Angeles Lakers will strongly be pushing to add a potential starting center before the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure how you can have this conversation without including Jonas Valanciunas. As a player that the Lakers were reportedly interested in during the offseason before he ultimately signed with the Washington Wizards, it would be shocking if Los Angeles didn't at least make a call to gauge the asking price if he did become available ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Even though he isn't a full-time starter with the Wizards this season, as they prioritize the development of Alex Sarr, Valanciunas has still managed to get off to a strong start individually. In six games this season, Valanciunas is averaging 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game on 56 percent shooting from the field. He may no longer be in the prime of his career anymore but to say that Valanciunas still doesn't have value to add to a team like the Lakers would be foolish.
Schematically, Valanciunas could be considered a great fit next to Anthony Davis. If the Lakers are looking for a defensive-minded center who isn't going to take much of the spotlight away from AD in the frontcourt, there may not be a better option than Valanciunas. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective on the offensive end of the floor and still carries value as a defensive, hard-nosed presence. And at 32 years old, you'd have to believe that Valanciunas is ready to sacrifice and embrace any role for a possible contender.
Add in the fact that Valanciunas is due just $10 million per season each of the next two years and this is a potential target that could become even more of a realistic possibility. If the Wizards won't be asking for much, there's a good chance Los Angeles could easily meet the asking price leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. Ultimately, this could come down to whether there are any better options on the open market for the Lakers. But if they're sold on finding a center, Valanciunas may be their best bet.