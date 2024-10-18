NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
If there was one star player that many assumed would be traded at some point during the offseason, it was Brandon Ingram. However, the New Orleans Pelicans haven't found a deal that makes sense for him. Because of that, he's going to begin the season on the team's roster. Whether that will end up being a smart move in the long run remains to be seen. But the fact that the two sides have still failed to agree to a contract extension, a trade is probably the way this storyline is eventually going to end.
And if both sides have that feeling, why beat around the bush at this point? There's a point this season where Ingram begins to realize that and could push for a deal to get done before the NBA Trade Deadline. The last thing either side needs is to play out this season without any resolution on this storyline.
I have a feeling the pressure to get a deal done is only going to increase if the Pelicans struggle out of the gate this season.