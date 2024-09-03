NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram's uncertain future remains a big problem for Pelicans
NBA Rumors: It appears that Brandon Ingram's uncertain future is going to continue to be a problem for the New Orleans Pelicans.
There was a point this offseason when it seemed as if the New Orleans Pelicans trading Brandon Ingram was a foregone conclusion. Now, all signs seem to point to him starting the season on the roster. However, that doesn't mean all has been solved between the two sides. Ingram still wants a new contract and the Pelicans still don't appear to be willing to give him what he wants.
That's lead to somewhat of an uncertain future for Ingram in New Orleans. And it appears that could be a problem for the team heading into the start of the season. The question is, how much of a dark cloud will this continue to be for the team as the start of training camp quickly approaches?
How good can the New Orleans Pelicans rise in the West?
On the one hand, it would probably be best if the Pelicans limited their expectations considering how uncertain the future is for one of their key players. However, at the same time, there's a chance New Orleans could emerge as one of the surprise teams in the West this season. Looking at the top of the standings, it's going to be hard for any team to break into that top four. The Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks all appear to be on another level than the rest of the conference.
However, after those four teams, nothing is certain. Who knows what the Memphis Grizzlies are going to look like with the return of Ja Morant? The LA Clippers are going to take a steep step back after losing Paul George. You can't really know what to expect from the often injured and inconsistent Phoenix Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors could be good but are as unpredictable as any team in the league.
That opens the opportunity for the Pelicans if they do hit the ground running and if they can remain healthy, to potentially slide into that second tier of playoff teams in the West.
In the end, what truly concerns me most about the Pelicans is Ingram's uncertain future - almost to the extent that it prevents me from being excited about their new big 3. The Pelicans and, perhaps most importantly, the locker room needs clarity on Ingram's future.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if the Pelicans or Ingram are going to get any before the start of the season.