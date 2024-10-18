NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stars who will desperately need a fresh start by the deadline
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
In my boldest prediction, I do believe there is a scenario this season in which Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to a point this season where he feels that change is needed. The Milwaukee Bucks have had pretty bad endings to seasons each of the last two years. If the Bucks get off to a slow start or it appears that this core is burnt out, the whispers surrounding a potential Giannis trade are going to begin. Giannis also had some interesting recent comments about a potential chapter of his career after Milwaukee.
I wouldn't put a ton of stock into those comments but they were noteworthy, especially considering how much the Bucks have at stake heading into this season. I would be shocked if Giannis demanded a trade at the deadline. That's not going to happen.
However, I do believe that the groundwork for that possibility could be in play by the NBA Trade Deadline. This is a huge year for Milwaukee. Whether they admit it or not, their level of success could very much determine Giannis' future with the team.