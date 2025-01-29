NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stunning deadline trades that could change the NBA landscape

NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down seven stunning NBA Trade Deadline trades that would completely change the landscape of the Association.

There may be less than 10 days left before the NBA Trade Deadline but the argument could be made that the action hasn't even started. There are several big names that could be on the move between now and the February 6 trade deadline and because of that, the opportunity for the blockbuster trade is as great as it's been all season long. As we inch closer and closer to the deadline, we break down seven stunning possible deals that could end up completely changing the landscape of the league.

Bruce Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one team to watch heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. In theory, the Bucks have a talented enough roster that they should be a contender in the Eastern Conference. However, for one reason or another, this team has left much to be desired this year. That's why heading into the deadline, there's a good chance this front office will be looking to make an aggressive move. One potential target that could help change the narrative around this team revolves around the pursuit of a role player with championship experience like Bruce Brown. If Milwaukee isn't able to land one of the big names at the deadline, Brown could be their next best option.

What a trade may look like: A trade could be complicated unless another deal is done first. However, there is a path toward the Bucks getting something done that would revolve around parting ways with Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis. If the Bucks are willing and looking to move from those pieces in an attempt to find a glue guard, Brown could make plenty of sense for the team leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline - especially if you believe Brown could give this team a much-needed championship spark.

I can't imagine many will view the Bucks landing Brown as a huge deal ahead of the deadline but I could envision a scenario in which this team just needs on slight adjustment to the roster to get them going. I'm not sure if Brown is that perfect player but it would be foolish if he wasn't in the conversation. If the Bucks can get that one spark at the trade deadline, it could make for an interesting second half of the season for the team.