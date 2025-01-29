NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stunning deadline trades that could change the NBA landscape

Nikola Vucevic to the Los Angeles Lakers

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have not been an active team on the rumor mill of late, I would still be relatively surprised to see them not explore a move at the NBA Trade Deadline. With a need in the frontcourt, one natural candidate that could emerge for the Lakers over the next few days is Nikola Vucevic. In theory, Vucevic would be an excellent addition next to Anthony Davis for Los Angeles in the frontcourt as a true stretch center.

Especially with the season, he's been able to put together this year, in which he's averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds with the Chicago Bulls, Vucevic could be a true needle-mover for the Lakers this season. He may not be the sexy acquisition that the fanbase may be looking for heading into the trade deadline, but I don't think there would be much question if he would make the team better.

What a trade may look like: The big question is whether the Lakers will offer what the Bulls are reportedly asking for in a deal or if Chicago would back down from their original price. For now, Chicago is looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Vucevic. There's a chance that changes if no teams are willing to meet the asking price and at least for now, I can't imagine the Lakers would want to burn one of their future first-round picks for Vucevic. As good as he's been this season for Chicago, I'm not sure if the front office would make such an offer.

But, if the Lakers could match salaries and get away with sending out two second-round picks as the heart of the deal, there's reason to believe that Vucevic could truly raise the ceiling for this team heading into the second half of the year. With Vucevic in the frontcourt playing opposite of AD, I could envision the Lakers, if they can remain healthy, making a strong push to finish as a top-4 seed in the Western Conference standings. As "small" of a move as this may be in theory, the Lakers would certainly improve their chances of making noise in the West postseason with such a move.