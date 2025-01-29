NBA Trade Rumors: 7 Stunning deadline trades that could change the NBA landscape

Jerami Grant to the Houston Rockets

Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there's reason to believe that the Houston Rockets are playing with house money. Even though there was some natural expectation for the Rockets to improve this season, I'm not sure if anyone envisioned this team being the second seed in the Western Conference standings. While it's been well-reported that the Rockets aren't looking to make a big move at the trade deadline, I do believe they should rethink their options - especially if they want to make some noise in the postseason.

One potential low-cost target that the Rockets could pursue without breaking the bank is Jerami Grant. As a veteran forward who can bring some much-needed experience and production to the team, it would be interesting to see the Rockets explore such a move. Adding Grant would legitimize this team to an extent that perhaps the front office wouldn't even be able to envision. Houston doesn't necessarily need to make a move for Grant but he'd, without question, help this team in the postseason.

What a trade may look like: When you have the assets that the Rockets have at their disposal, it's easy to outline a pathway toward a deal for Grant getting done. In theory, Houston could create an offer centered around Steven Adams, Jock Landale, one other salary, and a future first-round pick and a second-round pick in exchange for Grant. If that offer did come across the table for the Blazers, I'd have to imagine Portland would seriously explore pulling the trigger on a deal.

Despite their excellent first half of the regular season, the Rockets are going to be overlooked once the playoffs begin. But if they were to make an addition to the roster ahead of the deadline like Grant, I'm not so sure if that will continue to be the case. One of the biggest weaknesses the Rockets have on their roster is the lack of playoff experience. That's one area where Grant could immediately pay dividends. This is a type of move that would certainly add an interesting element to the top of the Western Conference.