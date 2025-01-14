NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Players who are near locks to be traded at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring eight players who could be considered near locks to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Just a few weeks away from the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, you'd have to imagine that talks across the league are going to begin intensifying if that hasn't already happened. Teams that are looking to make a few final improvements to their roster before the second half of the season don't have much time left to make such decisions. While there already has been a few splash deals made before the deadline, there's a sense there is going to be a bit more movement before February 6. As we inch closer to the deadline, we explore eight players who may be considered near locks to be traded in the next few weeks.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

To say that the Sacramento Kings got off to a shaky start to being the year would be a massive understatement. This is a team that got off to such a bad start that it resulted in the firing of their head coach. I wouldn't say that the Kings have successfully saved their season yet, but things are certainly looking up. Even though the team has won seven games in a row, I'd still imagine the Kings are going to want to attempt to make a big move before the NBA Trade Deadline. One player who will likely be on the chopping block if that does happen is Kevin Huerter.

Why Kevin Huerter will likely be traded: Even though it's been pretty quiet on the rumor mill regarding Huerter with just a few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, I do believe there is a strong chance he's going to end up being traded. For one, even though the Kings have been playing better of late, I still believe they're going to want to make one splash move ahead of the trade deadline. Because of their salary situation, if they do make a needle-moving move, Huerter will almost certainly have to be involved.

And with just one year remaining on his contract after this season, it seems like a safe play for the Kings to trade Huerter at this year's trade deadline. Of course, that's assuming the right deal does become available for the Kings. That's one key part of this potentially getting done - the move has to make sense. The Kings aren't desperately looking to trade Huerter to get him off the roster. This is one of those trades that has to be viewed as an upgrade for the Kings. I just believe that there's a better chance than not that something does become available for the Kings involving Huerter.