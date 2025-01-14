NBA Trade Rumors: 8 Players who are near locks to be traded at the deadline

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Even though there's no huge expectation that the Utah Jazz are going to be big players heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that should be willing to trade nearly every player on their roster. Even if he was eligible to be moved, the team should not be looking to trade Lauri Markkanen. But other than Markkanen, the Jazz should be open to discussing potential deals in the next few weeks.

Specifically, there's one player who should be on the move. And that's Jordan Clarkson. Having a pretty solid season for his standards, the argument could be made that he should be a strong candidate to be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Whether he'll actually be moved remains to be seen but as a player who could be a huge asset to a playoff team down the stretch, it would be borderline malpractice for the Jazz to keep him on the roster for the remainder of this season - especially if they can score an additional asset off of such a deal.

Why Jordan Clarkson will likely be traded: To be quite honest, it doesn't need to be much more complicated than this - it just makes too much sense for the Jazz to trade Clarkson ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Jazz aren't at a point where they're anywhere close to competing in the Western Conference and with just one (affordable) year left on his contract after this season, it would be almost foolish for Utah to not strongly consider trading him before it expires. The trade deadline simply offers them the best opportunity to do so.

The biggest question or hurdle for Clarkson being traded over the next few weeks will likely revolve around the asking price. In theory, you'd imagine that the asking price shouldn't be high. However, that's far from a guarantee with the way this front office operates. They're going to set a price and if it isn't met, they aren't going to be in any rush to make a move. That's completely fair and respectable for a team that should still be considered in the very early stages of their rebuild. All that said, I still firmly believe there's a much better chance that Clarkson will be traded than not heading into the deadline.