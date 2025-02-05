NBA Trade Rumors: 9 Superstars who shockingly could still be moved before deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring nine superstars who could still surprisingly be moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

It's pretty safe to say that the NBA is still recovering from the aftershocks of the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. However, with still a couple of days before the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline, especially with how the rumor mill continues to churn, there's reason to believe there could still be a few more big names on the move.

As we inch closer to the trade deadline, we take a look at nine superstars who could still be surprisingly moved over the next couple of days. We begin with a handful of fringe superstars who could fit the bill.

Honorable mentions: A few fringe superstars on the move

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards - There has been some growing speculation that there could be a market for Kyle Kuzma heading into the last couple of days before the NBA Trade Deadline. One team that has reportedly been in hot pursuit of Kuzma of late appears to be the Milwaukee Bucks. Desperate for a change, Kuzma could be a natural target for the team.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors - I wouldn't say there's a great chance that Draymond Green gets moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline but his name has recently popped up in some whispers. If the Warriors are looking to add to their team, and not tear it down, it wouldn't make much sense to trade Draymond, but it's certainly one possibility to keep a close eye on. Especially if they plan on making a strong push for Kevin Durant.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans - A player that most believed was going to be traded before the start of the season, it's only natural to believe that Brandon Ingram's time with the New Orleans Pelicans could quickly be coming to an end. If it does become clear that Ingram isn't going to sign a long-term extension with the team, the Pelicans almost have to trade him ahead of the deadline.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks - As the Milwaukee Bucks look to shake up their roster ahead of the final stretch run before the postseason, Khris Middleton has naturally become a player who could find himself on the outside looking in. If the Bucks do make a bold move ahead of the deadline, it's almost impossible to envision Middleton not being a part of the equation.