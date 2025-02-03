NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks preparing to make extremely desperate move at the deadline?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks may be preparing to make an extremely desperate move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the most underwhelming teams in the Eastern Conference. The big move for Damian Lillard hasn't played out as perhaps the team hoped it would and as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, it does seem as if the Bucks almost have to make a move if they want to reemerge as a legitimate contender in the East. With all the player movement that has happened in the last couple of days, the Bucks have the look of a team that doesn't want to get left behind.

In hopes of finding the right move that would help boost the team as a contender down the stretch, there have been a few names that have been linked to Milwaukee over the last few weeks. Of note, the two biggest names had been Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine. With LaVine now off the block, that leaves Jimmy. But perhaps there may be more options on the table that the Bucks may be willing to consider.

According to Jake Fischer, while the Bucks have discussed a possible move for Jimmy, they've most recently explored Kyle Kuzma. With how many big moves that have been made over the last couple of days, you can't help but wonder if the Bucks may be feeling a little desperate to pull the trigger on one of their own. And if they can't sell themselves on making a bold move for Jimmy and that possible locker room headache, it does seem as if they've at least explored other bold moves. Kuzma being one of them.

How desperate are the Milwaukee Bucks to make a move?

In theory, there's reason to believe that Kuzma could be a fit for the Bucks. He'd add some versatility in the frontcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and would bring an added scoring punch that the Bucks would appreciate. However, I believe the viability of such a move comes down to this - how desperate are the Bucks to make a move?

Is Milwaukee willing to stand pat at the trade deadine and let this season play out as-is? If the answer to that question is no, it's pretty clear why it does appear as if the Bucks may be scrambling to find a path toward a roster-shifting move. Is Kuzma the answer? I'm not sure. He's having what can only be described as a down season for his standards this year but a change of scenery could make a ton of sense for him.

Just a few days before the trade deadline, there are probably a few teams operating with a certain level of urgency to improve their roster. The Bucks have to be considered near the top of that list of teams.