NBA Trade Rumors: A familiar LA Clippers veteran is on the trade block
NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Clippers have given P.J. Tucker permission to find a trade but that may be an impossible task.
After losing on opening night against the Phoenix Suns, it's clear that the LA Clippers are going to have their work cut out for them this season - especially as they try to survive through the first part of the year without Kawhi Leonard. Even without Kawhi, one player on the roster who clearly doesn't fit the direction of the team is P.J. Tucker.
According to a recent report, Tucker and his agent have been given permission by the team to seek a trade. In the final year of his contract, Tucker is making just $11.5 million. However, it could be difficult for Tucker's team to find a trade that works for both sides considering he only makes sense for a few teams in the league.
Tucker is no longer at the point of his career where he'd be a sought-after trade target for most teams. He's a niche player at this point and only logically makes sense for contenders with a need in the frontcourt. Of those teams that fall into that category, there may not be many that are willing to trade for him.
How the P.J. Tucker saga will likely end in LA
Even though there's an outside chance that Tucker and his agent would be able to find a trade partner between now and the NBA Trade Deadline, I do find it unlikely. The money and Tucker's age and effectiveness at this point in his career truly make that difficult. Nevertheless, I do like to say never in the NBA.
But assuming that a trade is going to be difficult to find, I do believe that the most likely scenario for Tucker is that he ends up being bought out by the Clippers after the trade deadline. At that point, he'd be free to sign with whatever team he'd want in what would likely be an attempt to chase a championship.
At 39 years old, Tucker doesn't have many years left in his NBA career. Considering he's never won a championship, that has to be atop his list of potential next landing spots. Even though the Clippers would much rather prefer a trade at this point, I don't envision that coming to fruition. But I'd also be surprised if Tucker was still on the Clippers by the end of the season.