NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 4 Splash deadline moves the Milwaukee Bucks may consider

NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking four possible splash deals that could be on the table for the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA Trade Deadline.

In roughly one week, the NBA Trade Deadline will have arrived. Teams across the league that are looking to shake up their rosters before the stretch run will have to had made their best efforts to do so. Among the teams that many expect to be active ahead of the deadline are the Milwaukee Bucks. According to recent reports, the Bucks are "determined" to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. That could prove to be difficult because of their financial situation but this is a team that could benefit from an addition to their roster before the stretch run.

Over the last few weeks, many big names have been linked to the Bucks as potential targets. Even with just a week before the deadline, it's almost impossible to predict how Milwaukee will fare. However, if there's one thing that is clear, it's that they're going to be open to some big changes. As we inch closer to the trade deadline, we will rank four possible trade targets that have been linked to the Bucks recently.

4. Trading for Bradley Beal

In theory, if the Bucks want to shake up their roster, trading for Bradley Beal may be viewed as a strong possibility. Milwaukee could very much use a boost on the wing and even with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at a high level, this is a team that could use a star talent like Beal as they head into the stretch run. Of course, the big concern is Beal's contract. If they were to make a trade for Beal, they'd probably be stuck with him until the end of his deal (because of his no-trade clause). In the long run, I don't love this deal for the Bucks but if they are desperate to make a deal, I suppose this is certainly one splash move that would be on the table.

What a deal would look like: There are probably a few ways a deal could get done for Beal. First, the Bucks would have to trade Pat Connaughton to get under the second apron and then would likely have to send out salaries like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. The most likely way this would get done is via a multi-team trade - perhaps as part of a bigger deal that would involve Jimmy Butler.