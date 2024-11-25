NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks could look to rebuilding Nets to spark team at the deadline
NBA Trade Rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks could be eyeing a move for a Brooklyn Net ahead of the trade deadline.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics stealing all the headlines in the Eastern Conference so far this season, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves at a bit of a crossroads a little more than a month into the regular season. The Bucks have improved their level of play recently but they still have room to grow before they can realistically emerge as a contender. At this point, there's a very strong sense that the Bucks may need to make a move before the trade deadline to successfully climb out of their early-season hole.
According to longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel, two players that the Nets have expressed interest in potentially making a move for ahead of the trade deadline are Brooklyn Nets wings Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith. Both players are widely expected to be shopped ahead of the deadline as the Nets are clearly leaning toward a rebuild.
Do the Milwaukee Bucks have the resources to make a trade deadline move?
Whether or not the Nets will actually pull the trigger on trading either player remains to be seen but if they are open to big changes, there should be strong markets for both players. If the Bucks have any shot at landing Thoms or DFS, they're going to have to get creative with their offers. Milwaukee doesn't have a ton of trade bait and may need the help of a third or fourth team to get a deal done, but it also isn't entirely impossible.
But as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, one thing is clear for the Bucks - and it's that they desperately need to make a move in an attempt to spark the team. Even though the Bucks have played a bit better over the last couple of weeks, as they've won six of their last seven games, they continue to leave much to be desired as an overall contender in the Eastern Conference - especially with the way the Cavaliers and Celtics have looked to start the season.
As the Bucks look to keep their championship window open, a deadline move may be on the horizon for the team. The question is, will the front office be able to successfully find the right target and identify the resources to pull off such a move? While that remains to be decided, it does appear as if Thomas and DFS are two names to keep an eye on for the Bucks.