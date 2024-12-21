NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs may have league-shifting trade target in their sights

NBA Rumors: The San Antonio Spurs may be gearing up to make a huge move on the trade market as they look to add a star next to Victor Wembanyama.

It's been everything but an ideal start to the season for the Sacramento Kings. At 13-15, the Kings currently find themselves sitting outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. If something doesn't change quickly, this is a franchise that could be in a difficult spot at the NBA Trade Deadline or heading into the offseason. At the center of those headaches could be De'Aaron Fox.

Fox didn't sign a contract extension with the Kings this past season in part because he wanted to see how the team was going to continue to build around him. Considering the team has taken a step back in each of the past two seasons, I'd say things aren't trending in a great direction. And it's led to the whispers to spark up regarding Fox's future with the team. With just one year left on his contract after this season, those rumors are natural.

Interestingly enough, as the rest of the league keeps a close eye on Fox's situation, the San Antonio Spurs have been singled out as a team (according to recent reporting) that is positioning itself for an all-out pursuit of Fox should he become available on the trade block. As the Spurs remained patient last offseason in making a big move to add to the supporting cast around Victor Wembanyama, it's beginning to sound as if Fox could be the star player they might've been holding out for.

The San Antonio Spurs are close to contention in the West

With how wide open the Western Conference may be at the moment, it's not that outlandish to suggest that the Spurs may be inching closer to contention in the conference. Currently, the Spurs are just a half-game out of the No. 10 seed in the West. They may not have the same talent level that a team like the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers have (who they could end up battling for one of the final spots in the Play-In Tournament) but a big move at the trade deadline or during the offseason could certainly change that.

Theoretically, a target like Fox could make a ton of sense. At 27 years old, Fox could be a great addition to the Spurs roster. He's in the prime years of his career and is seasoned enough that he could provide some much-needed experience to the locker room. At the point guard position, he'd also be considered a strong addition next to Wemby.

While the sole addition of Fox wouldn't completely catapult the Spurs to contender status in the West, it could help set the table for other moves that the team could be eyeing in the future. San Antonio could continue to wait around for their young core to develop or they could strike the iron while it's hot. Wemby looks amazing and like the type of player who can carry a team if he has a strong enough supporting cast.

The Spurs could be eyeing a bold move in an attempt to help Wemby in a big way. And if Fox is a player that the team has identified as one who could be a great fit next to Wemby, it appears that there is a growing chance that he could soon become available on the trade block. As that becomes more and more of a possibility, the Spurs are one team to keep a close eye on.