NBA Trade Rumors: 1 Fallen-off contender may look to Kevin Durant to save the day

NBA Trade Rumors: One fallen-off NBA championship contender could be looking to bounce back next season via a strong pursuit for Kevin Durant.

It's been speculated about before, but the smoke surrounding a potential big move on the horizon for the Minnesota Timberwolves continues to grow. And much of the reported speculation continues to revolve around one potential target for the team heading into the offseason: Kevin Durant.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Wolves are one team to watch on the KD front heading into the offseason. Minnesota kicked tires on attempting to trade for him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline but couldn't come to an agreement. Windy believes that the Wolves are one team that could revisit those talks in hopes of pairing KD alongside Anthony Edwards.

Even though the Phoenix Suns have had a truly disappointing season, and all signs seem to point at some big changes during the summer, KD has still been extremely productive and effective as an offensive player. Averaging 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 53 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range, KD may not be able to carry a team along anymore. But that doesn't mean he still isn't a great player.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have to make a big move

After taking a pretty substantial step back this season (unless they're able to make another unlikely run in the postseason), Minnesota's front office will be under immense pressure to make a big move at some point this offseason. Edwards needs a stronger supporting cast around him, and targeting a star player is likely the move for the team heading into the summer.

Of course, the difficulty is finding the right player whom the Wolves can afford to trade for with their limited assets, and one who makes sense and fits alongside Edwards. Considering that Edwards and KD are quite fond of each other, this could be the exact fit and situation that the Wolves need to pull off a move.

At least for now, it's pretty clear that the Wolves are going to at least explore the trade market for KD. Whether or not they'll be able to afford him and beat out the other offers that will be out there is an entirely different question. However, an Edwards and KD duo would be quite interesting to see team up in Minnesota. I'm not sure if it would salvage the build for the Wolves, but it would certainly be entertaining to watch it play out.