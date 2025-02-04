NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks might be quietly planning big move at the deadline

NBA Trade Rumors: If the recent whispers are any indication, the Atlanta Hawks could make a big move at the trade deadline.

The Atlanta Hawks haven't been the disaster that perhaps many believed they would be heading into this season but after losing Jalen Johnson for the remainder of the season, the Hawks could be on the verge of a freefall heading into the final stretch of the year. If the Hawks want to avoid that, it may be in their best interest to make a needle-moving move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. And if the recent whispers are accurate, the Hawks could be at least exploring the possibility or feasibility of just that.

According to a couple of reports, the Hawks could be interested in making a move for Brandon Ingram or Paul George ahead of the trade deadline. The Philadelphia 76ers aren't likely to move PG but if the Hawks wanted, there's reason to believe that Atlanta could pry Ingram away from the New Orleans Pelicans. How aggressive the Hawks want to be over the next few days remains to be seen. That said, it does seem as if a big move isn't completely off the table for the Hawks at the moment.

Why the Atlanta Hawks may not be able to rebuild now

In theory, the Hawks are probably at the point where they should be leaning into a rebuild. And after the trade of Dejounte Murray during the offseason, there were probably many that assumed that was going to be the next step for Atlanta. However, the Hawks aren't necessarily in a place where they can embrace a rebuilding of the roster for one big reason - they don't have control of their draft picks for the next three seasons.

Because of the original trade with the San Antonio Spurs for Murray, the Hawks don't have power over their first-round pick in 2025, 2026, or 2027. The Hawks' first-round pick is unprotected and headed to the Spurs in 2025 and 2027. In 2026, the Spurs have the right to swap picks with the Hawks if they want. In short, that puts Atlanta in a very bad spot and is the reason why they can't afford to rebuild through tanking even if they want to.

That may be another reason why the Hawks could be looking to make a bold move ahead of the trade deadline. With no incentive to bottom out the roster anytime soon, the next best thing for the Hawks to do is to attempt to retool around Trae Young and the rest of this talented young core. It may not be the best course of action for a team that has consistently been stuck in mediocrity for the past few years but they may not have any other option but to avoid a complete teardown of the roster right now.