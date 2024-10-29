NBA Trade Rumors: It's time for the Philadelphia 76ers to move on from Joel Embiid
NBA Rumors: No one may admit it but Joel Embiid's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is very much up in the air.
After receiving news about Joel Embiid's injury status and that he will miss the team's first few games to begin the season, is it time for the organization to consider trading him? A decision to trade their superstar could be one that could alter the trajectory of the franchise for better or for worse, but indecision by the front office now could cost them in the future.
The 76ers know that Embiid is a rare talent and the face of their franchise and that much of the team's success will depend upon his availability. During a recent interview via ESPN, Embiid explained to reporters that he "won't be playing in back-to-back games". The news couldn't have come at a worse time as 76ers forward Paul George is also out due to injury. Tyrese Maxey is very capable of leading the team, but it's unfair to expect him to carry the team every single game.
And how will head coach Nick Nurse adjust when the 76ers have to face the likes of Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis, or Chet Holmgren? Andre Drummond is a good defensive center who is also an excellent rebounder, and he may be able to be effective defensively against some of the top players at his position. Drummond can also score points off of offensive rebounds and putbacks, but he isn't a threat anywhere outside of the paint. But Embiid brings a challenge for opponents on both ends of the floor from a skill and a physical standpoint.
Is it time for a change for both Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers?
It may be time to explore some other options just to see what other teams would be willing to offer for the services of Embiid, whether it's future draft selections or an up-and-coming player who has all-star potential. It would be smart to try and facilitate a deal as soon as possible while the season is still young and while the team is still in a good spot to be competitive. The 76ers can't afford to wait until they are tied up in salary cap space, have traded away most of their assets, and have Embiid's knees continue to rack up mileage and more than likely, more injuries.
Trading him will be painful but may prove to be the right move, especially considering the upcoming free agency and loaded draft class. If the 76ers decide to stick it out with Embiid, and if he ends up declining, they are going to have to rebuild either way, but they may not have the advantages they currently do now. The circumstances concerning Embiid's health are rather difficult due to him being such a talented player, but he is on the wrong side of 30 which doesn't improve the odds of him getting better.
Fans are upset with Embiid for focusing on being healthy for the playoffs but will turn around and discredit him due to his lack of success in the postseason. A lot of fans also agree that he should willingly accept the criticism being hurled his way due to the fact that he's getting $60 million a year and is expected to play in every game possible. Embiid knows his body better than anyone, and it remains to be seen if the strategy of sitting back-to-back games actually works out, or will the plan backfire.
What if the 76ers have back-to-back games with playoff implications late in the season? Does Embiid make an exception for those games? At the end of the day, it's up to the personnel in the front office who will have to make the difficult decision probably sooner rather than later. If the 76ers are only relying on Embiid to win games, they are in trouble anyway and a trade wouldn't be a surprise.