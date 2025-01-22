NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

The Golden State Warriors land a stretch-big

Even though there's a large contingency that may be expecting the Golden State Warriors to make a big move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm not sure how likely that is to happen - especially with everything that has been reported of late. The way the trade winds are trending for the Warriors, it's much more likely that the team is going to swing for help in the frontcourt in what will likely be a much smaller move than most Warriors fans may be anticipating.

Piggybacking off that narrative, I believe there's a good chance we'll see Nikola Vucevic traded to Golden State. If a deal were to happen, Vucevic would give the Warriors a quality stretch-big that they're seeking and a true center they could play next to Draymond Green. While he may not greatly raise their ceiling for this season, he would certainly help this team improve and potentially move a few spots up the Western Conference standings. In many ways, that could easily be considered a win for the team. A package of Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and two second-round picks will likely get it done.

Why this trade should happen: Honestly, if I were the Warriors, I would be aiming much higher in a potential move at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, considering they don't really want to make a big move at this year's deadline (mostly because of the market that currently exists), this may be their best path forward. Of all the potential stretch-bigs on the trade market, the argument could easily be made that Vucevic is the best one.

In what has been a huge bounce-back year for Vucevic, it would be difficult to be disappointed with such a move. Vucevic is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this season on career-high efficiency numbers. You'd have to imagine that life for him on the offensive end of the floor would only get easier playing next to Steph Curry. It may not be the big move that Warriors fans are hoping for, but there are many reasons why Vucevic could help push this team closer to a playoff berth in the competitive Western Conference.