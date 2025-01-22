NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

Los Angeles Lakers land a new starting center

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to battle for a top-6 seed in the Western Conference standings, there's probably an expectation that this team will make at least one move at the NBA Trade Deadline. The big question for the Lakers is whether it's going to be a big, needle-moving move or a smaller-level one that helps but doesn't completely alter the ceiling for the team. If I had to guess, I'd expect to see somewhat of a smaller move from the team at the deadline. Having already acquired Dorian Finney-Smith, I believe the Lakers will either target a starting-caliber center or a guard to help solidify their franchise.

If the Lakers do go the center route, I have a good feeling that Jonas Valanciunas could be the eventual target. It seems that the Lakers and Valanciunas have been flirting with each other for quite a bit, stretching back to the offseason. At this point, this could be one of those moves that makes too much sense to not happen. Depending on the asking price from the Washington Wizards, you'd imagine a deal could be easily hashed out. I'd imagine the Wizards will end up settling for two second-round picks as compensation. Theoretically, the Lakers could send Gabe Vincent and two picks for Washington for Valanciuns. The math checks out on that one.

Why this trade should happen: If the Lakers are comfortable with their guard rotation heading down the stretch, which is far from a guarantee, Valanciunas could prove plenty of value for the team in the frontcourt. As a player who could help cover and protect Anthony Davis, the Lakers could be seeking such a deal to help give them a better shot to enter the postseason with a completely healthy roster. This trade wouldn't guarantee that but it would certainly give the Lakers a better shot of doing so.

If nothing else, the acquisition of Valanciunas would give the Lakers some much-needed versatility. The Lakers could play big with Valanciunas in the starting lineup or bring him off the bench in certain situations while maintaining flexibility with their starting 5. In hopes of perhaps retaining their big assets to make a more significant move during the offseason, finding their answer at the center position could go a long way for this team.