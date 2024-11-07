NBA Trade Rumors: 6 Realistic targets Lakers should prioritize after uneven start
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring a few realistic trade targets that should be on the Los Angeles Lakers radar after an uneven start to the season.
The Los Angeles Lakers stormed out of the gate, winning their first three games of the season. They've lost four of their last five and find themselves at a point in which they could greatly benefit from an in-season upgrade. At the very least, it has to be something the front office is already exploring. The NBA Trade Deadline may still be three months away, but it's never too early to begin hypothesizing about the possibilities that could await the Lakers on the trade market.
Even though it's still early on in the season, there are a few things we already know about the Lakers. One, they are actively looking for a center. They certainly need depth in the frontcourt and it's hard to see a massive upgrade coming internally on this front. They could also use another rotation guard or wing to help solidify the team's depth heading into the stretch run. Operating around that, we can responsibly put together a list of realistic options that could be of interest to the Lakers via trade.
A few realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have shown some flashes of brilliance on the offensive end of the floor so far this season, if there's one area offensively that the team could improve on, it's 3-point shooting. From a team perspective, the Lakers are in the bottom half of the league in 3-point shooting and as they attempt to make a move up the Western Conference standings, adding a shooter is never a bad idea. With how the Miami Heat's early season has gone, it wouldn't be surprising to see Duncan Robinson hit the trade block.
Heading into the trade season, Robinson is essentially going to be viewed as an expiring contract. He does have a team option for next year, but that's not guaranteed. If the Lakers wanted to make a move for a shooter, and one that would be considered more of a rental than a future investment, Robinson could be the target. Robinson has struggled so far this season but part of that could be attributed to not having a defined role in Miami. At this point in his career, a change of scenery. could pay off for Robinson. Maybe the Lakers are the right spot for the 30-year-old sharpshooter.