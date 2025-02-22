NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting the next slate of star players who could end up demanding a trade next.

I'm not sure there are many who could've predicted the amount of action that took place at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. It's safe to say that it was one of the most chaotic trade deadlines that the NBA has seen of late. Because of how crazy this past trade season was, it's almost impossible not to speculate what the next trade cycle could look like. Looking ahead to what the offseason could hold, we predict the next slate of stars that could be considered the most likley to end up demanding a trade.

Honorable mention: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

I feel like this list would be pretty incomplete if Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't included. But some recent reporting could very well shut down this idea. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Giannis made it pretty clear that he didn't envision a scenario in which he would demand a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks and that they would have to "kick him out" if he were to leave the franchise. While things can certainly change, it would make little sense to not take him at his word.

The likelihood that Giannis would demand a trade from the Bucks at this point would probably be low. But even if there's a non-zero chance that Giannis could get to a point where he could force his way out of Milwaukee, which I believe could very well be the case, he should be on this list. That's why he gets, at the very least, an honorable mention nod. If the Bucks do flame out in the first round of the playoffs again, that will be three straight seasons in which Milwaukee disappoints in the postseason.

If that were to happen, Giannis would have no other option but to entertain the thought of potentially playing for another team. Not to say that he would come to that conclusion but it's certainly something that he would have to think about. In the end, I don't believe Giannis demands a trade anytime soon. Certainly not this offseason.