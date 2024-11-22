NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 9 Stars Houston Rockets would trade their young core for
Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories in the Eastern Conference this season. As they sit as the top seed in the standings, one of the bigger reasons for their early-season success is the play, leadership, and experience of Donovan Mitchell. Even though he's not on pace to have the most productive offensive season of his career thus far, it's clear that Mitchell's influence on the team has been pretty evident this season. His desire to win and constant work ethic, along with the boost of a new head coach, is finally paying off for Cleveland.
When the Cavs made the trade for Mitchell a few years ago, the hope was that he would come in an change the culture for the team. With some luck along the way (in the form of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley), that's exactly what Mitchell has accomplished during his short time with the Cavs. In the midst of their hot start, the reason why you have to take the Cavs seriously, despite their overall inexperience in the limelight, is because of Mitchell. In many ways, he legitimizes the Cavs as a threat in the East.
Why Donovan Mitchell would fit on the Houston Rockets
And that's exactly what the Houston Rockets would be looking for in a theoretical trade for a superstar. Would the Rockets want to add talent in any deal? Absolutely. Would they like to add a player that still has upside in his game? Sure. But, perhaps most importantly, the Rockets would only be willing to break up their young foundation for, essentially, a player who could bring a foundation with him. Or, at the very least, build one in an instant. That's what Mitchell has proven he can do - first with the Utah Jazz and then with the Cavs.
If the Rockets were willing to break up their core, it would be for a player like Mitchell. To be quite honest, I'm not sure if Mitchell is the type of player that could single-handedly deliver a championship to a team but he'd still be worth taking a flier on if you're the Rockets. The argument could be made that he's a bit older than most other players on this list but I'd be shocked if Houston wouldn't be interested in such a move.