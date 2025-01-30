NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 4 Splash deadline moves the Milwaukee Bucks may consider

2. Trading for Jimmy Butler

If the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make a blockbuster-level deal heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, there's one polarizing superstar who could be on their radar - Jimmy Butler. As a player who will almost certainly be traded ahead of the deadline, it would make sense for the Bucks to check in and see how plausible it would be to make a move for Jimmy as they look to make a run in the Eastern Conference. In theory, Jimmy could play a huge role for Milwaukee as they look to reemerge as contenders in the postseason.

Does that mean the Bucks should be willing to pay Jimmy the huge contract that he's seeking? Probably not. However, I would be intrigued (and I'd assume the front office would be too) to see how a rental of Jimmy for the remainder of the season could play out for the Bucks. In hopes of maxing out this season, there's reason to believe that Jimmy could work for a team that desperately needs to find some added star power ahead of the trade deadline. A trade for Jimmy is possible for the Bucks but it could be tricky.

What a deal would look like: It's tough to envision what a trade for Jimmy would look like for the Bucks. Not necessarily because they may not have the contracts to cobble together to make it work but because they are unlikely to have the draft compensation to do so. In theory, the Bucks could send out the contracts of Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis to make the deal work. The Heat could have some interest in that but would likely also be looking for a draft pick to put the icing on the offer. The Bucks may not have enough to meet those requirements.

For a second, let's assume that the Bucks' offer of Middleton and Portis would be enough. That would give the Bucks a legitimate supporting star next to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks would immediately emerge as a real threat to make a strong push up the Eastern Conference standings down the stretch and quite possibly emerge as one team that no one would want to face in a seven-game series. Jimmy would certainly add an entirely different element to the Bucks right now but could create some real headaches for the team in the future. If Milwaukee is willing to worry about the future later, this could be the move for the team heading into the deadline.