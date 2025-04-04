NBA Trade Rumors: Ranking 5 rumored suitors by team fit for Kevin Durant

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams that (somewhat surprisingly) made a run for Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though they eventually fell short of their pursuits, there's reason to believe that they can revisit their previous interest heading into the offseason. For a team that almost has to make a splash addition this summer, the Wolves have a real incentive to go all-in on a pursuit of KD.

And from a basketball perspective, this is one fit that would make a ton of sense for both sides. If there's one thing that has plagued the Wolves so far this season, it's the fact that Anthony Edwards doesn't have a worthy supporting star playing next to him. With all due respect to Julius Randle, Edwards' supporting cast in Minnesota this season has left much to be desired.

That's where a potential trade of KD could make a ton of sense for the Wolves. KD is a player who knows his role, knows what he excels at, and understands how to play off another star player. Having two offensive players as dynamic as Edwards and KD could completely alter the ceiling for the Wolves heading into next season. There could be some complexities toward getting a deal done, but Minnesota would immediately emerge as a dark-horse contender in the West should they be able to pull it off.

When it comes to Edwards and KD, these are two stars cut from the same cloth. They both want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish that. Edwards and KD would complement each other on both ends of the floor, and such a deal would finally give the Wolves the talent infusion that they've desperately needed all season long.