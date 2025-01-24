NBA Trade Rumors: Suns may pivot to divisive wing if Jimmy Butler deal falls through

NBA Trade Rumors: The Phoenix Suns may already have a plan B in place in the event that a potential move for Jimmy Butler falls through.

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, all eyes continue to be on Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat, and the Phoenix Suns. It's pretty clear that if Jimmy had his way, he would be a member of the Suns before the February 6 NBA Trade Deadline. And, to be quite honest, because of the lack of a trade market for Jimmy, there's probably a good chance that ends up happening.

However, if the recent reporting is any indication, there's a chance that the Suns could have a backup plan already in place in case their efforts to land Jimmy do fall through. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Suns are one team to watch on the Zach LaVine trade front. In his words, a Bradley Beal for LaVine swap could be in play depending on how the rest of the trade market develops between now and the deadline.

If this report is indeed true, it does tell us a lot about where trade talks between the Suns and Heat could be at the moment. If Phoenix is already thinking or exploring a potential plan B, perhaps they don't feel too strongly about their chances to close the deal on a move for Jimmy.

The Phoenix Suns trading for Zach LaVine could divide the franchise

It's become pretty clear that, Jimmy or not, the Suns believe they need to make a big move at the trade deadline to shake up their roster. In an ideal world, Jimmy would be the play for the team. However, with the chance that a deal isn't sorted out, it does appear as if the Suns are going to work hard to find a solid plan B.

While LaVine has been quite good so far this season - averaging 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists on career-high shooting numbers - there's no question that he'd be a polarizing addition to the Suns. Would he be a good fit next to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker? Would one of them need to come off the bench to balance out the offensive starting 5? Would they still have enough defensive pressure in their starting unit?

Compared to LaVine, Jimmy is pretty clearly the much better fit. Is that a guarantee that he would solve all of Phoenix's problems? Absolutely not. However, objectively, the move for Jimmy is easier to see than one for LaVine would be. Either way, it will be an interesting wrinkle to Phoenix's season heading down the stretch. And, perhaps more than anything, maybe that's exactly what they want.