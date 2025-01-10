NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors make big decision that will impact their deadline approach

NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors have made a big decision that will have a huge impact on their NBA Trade Deadline approach.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the Golden State Warriors were believed to be one team with plenty of incentive to be aggressive heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. However, that may no longer be the case if the recent rumors are accurate. That's because the Warriors may have made some internal decisions that point to what could end up being a quiet NBA Trade Deadline approach for the team.

According to NBA reporter Sam Amick, the Warriors don't have any interest in giving Jimmy Butler an extension and aren't ready to trade Jonathan Kuminga. Those two reports together tell us an awful lot of what we can expect from the Warriors heading into the deadline. And it's the fact that they're probably not going to aggressively pursue a move for Butler and if they're not willing to trade Kuminga, they may not have much of a shot to secure any big move.

The Golden State Warriors could wait to make a big move

The Warriors continue to express interest in Nikola Vucevic but if that ends up being the "big move" the team makes at the trade deadline, it's hard to envision how that's going to drastically raise the team's ceiling during the second half of the season. For as good of players as Dennis Schroder and Vucevic may be, I'm not sure that's exactly the recipe for success the Warriors are legitimately looking for.

Golden State's big issues never revolved around the team's overall depth. The big problem that the Warriors had - and continue to have - is their lack of a strong supporting star next to Steph Curry. At least for now, it doesn't appear as if that is going to change anytime soon. But if the Warriors want to extend or salvage Curry's championship window, it's certainly something the team will have to solve. Unless something drastically changes, it doesn't appear as if they're going to able to do that at the trade deadline.

Again, unless the Warriors are playing their cards completely close their their chest, it does seem as if a big move will have to wait for Golden State. At this point, the Warriors could be waiting to make a big move via trade until the offseason. That could prove for a quiet trade deadline for Golden State.