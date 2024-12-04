NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Winning organizations that should take a gamble on Brandon Ingram
Cleveland Cavaliers
Through the first quarter of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best and most consistent team in the Eastern Conference. At this point in the season, I'm not sure there are many who believed there was a team that would be able to not only keep pace with the Celtics but outplay them at any point this season. Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Cavs have been able to do through the first quarter of the season. But even after their strong start to the season, it would be foolish for the Cavs to sit on their laps.
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season, I wouldn't expect the Cavs to make a big move but the option could be on the table if they wanted. Especially if the asking price isn't great for a player like Brandon Ingram, who could be an ideal fit next to this core. Ingram would be a strong wing option that (depending on who you ask), could be considered the biggest weakness on the roster. Ingram could be a natural fit in the starting 5 and one of the best second or third options on the offensive end of the floor.
What a trade may look like: The likelihood of a potential trade between the Cavs and Pelicans will come down to the asking price. However, for the right price, there is a path toward a deal getting done. From a financial perspective, the contracts of Max Strus and Caris LeVert should work. Whether that's a package the Pelicans would be interested in is an entirely different conversation. But it could be a starting point in any trade discussions between the two sides. Where the Cavs could run into issues is their lack of young talent and/or draft capital that they could include to add value to the offer.
The Cavs have a plethora of second-round picks they could include in the offer but only one future first-round pick that they could use in a deal. That may end up eliminating the Cavs as a potential option for Ingram but they should absolutely put in a call if the Pelicans genuinely shop him ahead of the trade deadline. If the Cavs were to theoretically pull off a deal for Ingram, it would put them on the same talent level as the Celtics and they could potentially unseat them as the favorite in the Eastern Conference.