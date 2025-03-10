NBA Trades: 4 Realistic Kevin Durant trade offers that should interest the Suns

The Houston Rockets' offer for Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets are probably the one team that could get really creative in a potential trade offer for Kevin Durant. They have a stockpile of draft picks, including one valuable one from Phoenix that they may want back, and a collection of strong young talent that could be of interest to a Suns team that needs to figure out how to quickly retool around Devin Booker. Considering the Rockets are expected to have financial flexibility heading into the offseason, especially if they decline the near $45 million team option for Fred VanVleet next season, there is a pretty easy path toward a KD deal.

The question is, how many assets are the Rockets willing to include? Much of that will likely depend on what the other offers will be for KD. However, I do believe a fair offer from the Rockets could revolve around Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, and two first-round draft picks (including Phoenix's for 2027). Houston would still keep the majority of their talented young core in place while also adding a veteran superstar palyer who could help this team take another step forward next season.

If the Suns could get two future first-round picks for KD this offseason, that should be considered a huge win for the franchise. With just one year left on his contract, the Suns don't have a ton of leverage to play heading into the offseason. If Phoenix can make lemonade out of lemons, they have to take it. That's exactly what they'd be doing with this offer from the Rockets.