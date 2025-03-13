NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

NBA Trades: There should be a handful of teams already preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker heading into the offseason.

Heading into the NBA offseason, there could be a flurry of star players that hit the trade market. At the center of all that speculation is Kevin Durant. As a truly disappointing season begins to come to an end for the Phoenix Suns, the overwhelming expectation is that big changes are on the horizon. While most believe that those changes could revolve around retooling the roster around Devin Booker, that is a task that is going to be easier said than done.

Because of that, I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario in which either Booker asks for a trade or the Suns come to the realization that the team would be better off in completely rebuilding the roster - and then jump-starting it by a trade of Booker. If that option is on the table for the franchise heading into the offseason, it could make for an intriguing summer for the Suns. Even if there's only a small chance of it happening, there is probably already a handful of teams preparing godfather offers to make to the Suns for Booker. Let's take a look at six of those teams that may already be putting their ducks in a row.

Team to keep an eye on: Toronto Raptors

If there's a potential for a big offseason move, it's generally impossible to count out a team like the Toronto Raptors. Toronto general manager Masai Ujiri is still one of the best in the business and if there's a bidding war for one of the best offensive players in the league, you can pencil in the Raptors as a team that will, at the very least, look to kick tires on the possibility of such a move.

Even though the Raptors don't have a ton of flexibility after the acquisition of Brandon Ingram, this is a team that should not be overlooked. Maybe there's a huge blockbuster move that involved trading Ingram elsewhere down the road to help them acquire Booker? Maybe they'd be able to keep Ingram and add Booker to the core alongside Scotte Barnes. Again, I don't believe it's particularly likely, but it would be foolish not to account for the Raptors, considering they have a history of making bold moves out of the blue.