NBA Trades: 6 Teams that should be preparing godfather offers for Devin Booker

Memphis Grizzlies

There's a very realistic scenario that could play out this summer in which the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to make a big move. If the Grizzlies have another early playoff exit, this is a team that will find themselves in a position where they almost have to make a bold trade. To be quite honest, that's more than likely going to revolve around Ja Morant and not center around him.

Even though there have been whispers that the Grizzliles could explore his trade market heading into the offseason, I can't imagine that's something they're going to be interested in doing. Instead, if the Grizzlies do end up making a big move this summer, it will revolve around adding to the supporting cast around Morant. As a backcourt partner, Devin Booker could make sense as a target for the Grizzlies.

Memphis will have a flurry of future first-round picks that they could use in a deal, in addition to a few quality young players. In theory, the Grizzlies could build a package centered around Desmond Bane and a flurry of future first-round picks. I'm not sure how much that would appeal to the Phoenix Suns, but it could, at the very least, get their attention. In fact, I'm not sure there's any other team on this list that could build a package around a player better than Bane.

Would the Suns want to trade Booker to the Grizzlies? Could Memphis find enough future first-round picks to appease Phoenix? There are a lot of questions surrounding the plausibility of such a deal. However, the Grizzlies are a team that could find themselves in a desperate position to make a move this offseason. And if Booker were to become available, Memphis would certainly be interested.