NBA Trades: Way-too-early prediction of where rumored superstars will be traded

Kevin Durant

Prediction: Houston Rockets

If there's one superstar player who is almost a certainty to be traded at some point this offseason, it's probably Kevin Durant. Since the NBA Trade Deadline, it's been rumored that he could be on his way out of Houston. Assuming the Rockets want to continue to go down the path of possible changes this offseason, they will almost have to begin with a trade of KD. There are likely going to be several teams interested in a deal for KD. One of the teams that has been linked most consistently to KD is the Rockets.

Even though I don't necessarily believe that the Rockets are the "best fit" for KD, especially considering how young their core is, I can't absolutely see them making the bold move for the star wing. If the Rockets miss out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they're determined to add a star player this summer, they could shift their attention to KD. In theory, he would be an upgrade for the team, and he would help the team emerge as a better unit next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Prediction: San Antonio Spurs

Finally, the one name that every team in the league will be keeping a close eye on. If Giannis Antetokounmpo does hit the trade block, there could be a massive and historic bidding war. If that does happen, the San Antonio Spurs are one team that is going to have as good of a shot as anyone to pull off the move for the superstar forward. Assuming the Oklahoma City Thunder could end up winning the championship this season, I'd imagine they're not going to feel the need to go all-in on Giannis. That's why I believe the Spurs could be in the driver's seat to land Giannis.

The fact that San Antonio moved up in the NBA Draft Lottery and was awarded the No. 2 overall pick is only going to give them a better shot at winning the Giannis sweepstakes. Again, Giannis being traded is still far from a guarantee, but if he does end up asking for one, the Spurs could be the perfect landing spot for him. It would make too much sense for it not to happen.