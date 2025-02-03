NBA Trades: Spurs acquire De'Aaron Fox from Kings in league-altering move

NBA Trades: The San Antonio Spurs make the big move for De'Aaron Fox ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The San Antonio Spurs have finally added a strong supporting star to build next to Victor Wembanayma. After the shocking move in which the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks swapped Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, the NBA trade mill kept churning on Sunday evening. Officially, the Spurs acquired De'Aaron from the Sacramento Kings, which will also feature Zach LaVine reuniting with DeMar DeRozan.

With this move, another two teams in the Western Conference get facelifts as they head into the stretch run for the postseason. With how the standings currently lie, there's a chance the Kings and Spurs could be battling out for one of the final postseason spots in the West. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for both teams after such a big move.

That said, it's hard not to love this move from the Spurs' perspective. San Antonio gets a star next to Wemby and the Kings get a win-now player that should help the team remain competitive down the stretch.

What is the new ceiling for the San Antonio Spurs with De'Aaron Fox?

It's tough to predict how exactly the ceiling for the Spurs will change after acquiring Fox this season but there's no question they're going to be better and a team to watch heading down the stretch. The Spurs' chances of making noise in the Western Conference this season could very well come down to how quickly Fox and Wemby will be able to mesh. Considering they're currently outside the top 10 in the standings, there probably wouldn't be a ton of hope for this season. However, this was also going to be a move with the future in mind.

Even though the Spurs have made a big splash, we're probably not going to see this trade fully pay dividends until next season. Now that the Spurs have a strong one-two punch, the onus will be on the front office to continue to build around their core. But, at least for now, the Spurs have an established duo of stars that could lead the way.

Credit the Spurs; the way they've managed to rebuild the team in about five seasons is pretty respectable. Sure, they've had to have some luck along the way, but you have to credit this front office for putting themselves in a position to pounce when the right opportunities presented themselves. San Antonio now has one of the best young duos in the league with Fox and Wemby.