New Orleans Pelicans: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Exploring a few big questions about the New Orleans Pelicans, one of the bigger dark horse threats in the Western Conference.
The New Orleans Pelicans may be the most intriguing team in the Western Conference that no one seems to be talking about. They have one of the most talented rosters in the conference, especially after acquiring Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and a healthy and motivated Zion Williamson ready to take the league by storm.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the upstart Pelicans.
How much will the Brandon Ingram situation impact the team?
It was unfortunate that the New Orleans Pelicans weren't able to find a resolution with Brandon Ingram this offseason. Heading into the start of the season, one of the bigger questions has to revolve around how this dark cloud of uncertainty will impact the team. It can be played down all they want, but these are the types of situations that can truly hurt a team.
If the Pelicans can navigate through the issues, perhaps they have a shot to be a surprising West threat this season. But I can't imagine that's going to be easy with the constant questions that are going to be thrown in the direction of Ingram on a nightly basis. It's certainly something to keep an eye on, especially if New Orleans is preparing to make a move up the West standings this season.