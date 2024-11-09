New York Knicks vindicated for making polarizing trade for Karl-Anthony Towns
Through the early portion of the season, Karl-Anthony Towns is proving his worth as a difference-making big man for the New York Knicks.
It's been anything but a perfect start to the season for the New York Knicks. That much was quickly evident as they got thrashed on opening night against the defending champion Boston Celtics. However, if there's one thing that we've learned from the Knicks over the first few weeks of the season, it's that they have plenty of promise and potential. Can they win a championship? That much will be determined over the course of the next few months. But it's no longer that outlandish of an idea.
After making two bold offseason moves, the Knicks are still learning how to embrace the new starting 5 but there are plenty of encouraging signs. The offense is even better than it was last season and is a top-3 unit through the first few weeks of the season. The team's defense is still very much a work in progress and they'll have to improve on that end of the floor if they're going to emerge as a championship contender in the Eastern Conference. But there are talented pieces in place.
If there's one move that the Knicks should feel vindicated by, it's the polarizing trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. Right before the start of the season, the Knicks made the blockbuster trade for KAT. It was a move that was not unanimously praised but the argument could be made it's the offseason move that has paid the most dividends for the Knicks so far this season.
Karl-Anthony Towns has looked like the best player on the New York Knicks
It's still early on into the season but through the first few weeks, KAT has looked like the best player in New York. Not only has he solved the team's issues in the frontcourt but he's also emerged as a key offensive piece who has removed plenty of pressure on that end of the floor from Jalen Brunson. Part of the reason why the Knicks faltered in the postseason was because they didn't have a consistent supporting star next to Brunson. That is no longer the case.
With KAT on the floor, the Knicks have a second superstar on the offensive end of the floor next to Brunson. For as good as Julius Randle was for the team, he's simply not at the level of KAT. Through eight games so far this season, KAT is averaging 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been the Knicks' leading scorer and most consistent offensive threat so far this year.
The Knicks may not have a perfect offseason and the verdict is still out on the move for Mikal Bridges but at least for now, it does appear as if the Knicks did make the right decision in trading for KAT. A lot can change between now and the end of the season, but KAT looks revitalized and on a mission as a member of the Knicks.