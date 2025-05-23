Nikola Jokic will get his offseason wish if latest Nuggets rumors are true

A fresh new rumor could have the Denver Nuggets making a big improvement to their supporting cast around Nikola Jokic this offseason.

Shortly after being eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals, Nikola Jokic made it quite clear that the Denver Nuggets' biggest offseason need revolved around adding depth to their roster. If the latest rumors are any indication, it appears that the front office is preparing to work on granting that wish for Jokic before the start of next season.

According to Cavs reporter Chris Fedor, the Nuggets are expected to express interest in signing Jerome this offseason. Jerome is set to hit unrestricted free agency and will be able to sign with another team if he wants. The Nuggets are just one team that is expected to explore the possibility of signing Jerome away from Cleveland. At the same time, with how he looked this season, you can bet that the Cavs will be interested in keeping Jerome around. Of course, that's if the number works.

Ty Jerome could fill a clear need for the Denver Nuggets

Over the last few years, the Nuggets have slowly lost vital pieces of their championship roster. It started with Bruce Brown signing with the Indiana Pacers, and then got much worse when Jeff Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope explored other situations, too. There's a clear need for the Nuggets to upgrade their supporting cast around their core, and that's certainly what Jokic called for after their second-round playoff defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that will certainly be easier said than done.

The Nuggets don't have salary cap space, but could work a sign-and-trade if the money works. They could also trade one of their big-contract players and take back less money to open up salary cap space. That's probably a less likely scenario, but it's certainly one that could be on the table this offseason.

One thing is for sure, and it's that if the Nuggets want to appease Jokic this offseason, they need to find a pathway toward upgrading the supporting cast. Adding Jerome, who was an excellent bench player for the Cavs this offseason, would be a near-perfect way to accomplish that.

Whether Denver will be able to pull off such a move remains to be seen. However, it certainly is good news that it appears the Nuggets are going to at least explore that possibility.