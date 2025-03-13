Did Nikola Jokic sway NBA MVP race after recent two-game tilt against OKC?

Which NBA MVP candidate got the best of each other in the two-game tilt between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder?

The top two teams in the Western Conference played each other in back-to-back games, with the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder splitting the series. The Thunder struck first with a dominant 127-103 victory on Sunday, March 9, but the Nuggets responded on Monday night with a 140-127 win.

With both teams earning a win, the conversation naturally shifted to the two leaders of the teams, who happen to be two of the top MVP candidates in the league: Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Taking a closer look at their performances, we can see which player was more impactful.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performances in series against the Denver Nuggets:

Sunday, March 9: 40 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 15-of-32 from the field.

Monday, March 10: 25 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 8-of-14 from the field.

Despite recording his 11th 40-point game of the season and averaging 41 points a game in March, Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring was on full display in the first game. He attempted 32 shots – more than a third of the Thunder's total attempts – using his unique offensive firepower. It worked, as Oklahoma City dominated the fourth quarter and won the game.

Game plans shifted in the second game following the injury to All-Star teammate Jalen Williams, who was kept out of the rest of the game after only playing 14 minutes. The Thunder's defense declined in the final period, allowing the Nuggets to shoot 16-of-20 from the field in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander managed just two points in the final period as Denver pulled away. Making the deficit too much to overcome.

Nikola Jokic's performances in series against the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Sunday, March 9: 24 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists,10-of-23 from the field.

Monday, March 10: 35 points, 18 rebounds, 8 assists,15-of-20 from the field.

Jokic's performances were just as impressive, if not more. Facing a hostile Oklahoma City crowd that gave the games a playoff atmosphere, the three-time MVP delivered when it mattered most with his efficiency, and his unique playmaking at his position was on full display. Especially in the win, where he was close to a triple-double and shooting 75 percent from the field.

Leading into the series, Jokic made history by recording the NBA's first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist game. Denver's experience showed in the second game, as the veteran duo of Jokic and Jamal Murray used their big-game experience to win.

Across the two games, Jokic totaled 59 points, 31 rebounds, and 17 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 65 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists on 50 percent shooting.

As the season progresses, these matchups could serve as a preview of a potential postseason series – one that would feature more performances on bigger stages for the superstars. Possibly stir a rivalry that can be born between the franchises, with both candidates having a chance to showcase their elite talents versus each other again.