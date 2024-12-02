Old familiar face could be a key to a Los Angeles Lakers championship run
An old familiar face could help spark a championship run for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Through the first quarter of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to emerge as a potential dark horse contender in the Western Conference. Compared to years past, the Lakers are in a great spot after the first 20 games in the season. At 12-8, the Lakers have shown flashes of great potential. This team probably isn't in a position to win a championship with their current roster but that could change if the team elects to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
If the Lakers wanted, there is expected to be a strong market to add a potential difference-maker for the stretch run. As we inch closer and closer to the NBA's trade season, I can't help but wonder if one old familiar face could be exactly what the Lakers are looking for as they continue to scour the trade market.
It's no secret that the Washington Wizards are open to trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the deadline. According to another report, the Lakers are one of the flurry of teams that have kept tabs on Kuzma. With what the Lakers could be looking for on the trade block, there's a chance that Kuzma could emerge as a key part of a possible championship run for the Lakers (should they pursue him).
What the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for at the trade deadline
The recent reporting suggests the Lakers are in search of a starting center. But for what the Lakers might have to give up to land one (a future first-round pick), it may not be worth it in the long run for the team - especially considering how limited future assets they have. It could make more sense for the Lakers to pursue an even bigger name at the deadline if they're going to have to give up something substantial.
Kuzma could be a fit considering he would help add depth to the frontcourt while also adding some protection to Anthony Davis. He may not be a rim-protecting center that the Lakers have been linked to recently, but there's no question he could play a big role for the team. With how talented of a player he is offensively, he could be exactly what the Lakers may need as a third or fourth option.
The Lakers and Kuzma are familiar with each other as the latter began his career with the franchise, playing the first four years of his career with the team. I'm sure the Lakers are going to explore every possible avenue available to them leading up to the trade deadline. However, Kuzma could be a realistic target for the team via trade. Whether he would be considered the final piece of a championship puzzle remains to be seen. One thing is clear, Kuzma is the type of player that will improve a team automatically.