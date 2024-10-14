Orlando Magic: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Taking a deeper look at the young Orlando Magic in anticipation of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Eastern Conference is as deep as it's been in quite a while. The argument could be made that there are at least four teams in the East that could seemingly win it all this season. And even after that elite tier in the conference, there is another slate of 3-4 teams that could sell themselves on making a deep playoff run this season.
One of those teams in that dangerous second tier is the Orlando Magic. Fresh off making a return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the pandemic season, the Magic have one of the brightest young cores in the conference. Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic could just be scratching the surface of the team they can be in the future.
As they prepare for the new season, the Magic could emerge as quite the dark horse threat in the East. Before the start of the new campaign, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the young Magic.
Will the Orlando Magic suffer from the lack of playmaking?
One of the bigger holes on the Orlando Magic heading into the offseason revolved around the lack of a natural playmaker. Even though the Magic did address the backcourt by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, they still leave much to be desired in terms of a natural playmaker.
Will that continue to haunt the Magic heading into this season? It could go a long way in deciding how successful of a season this year will be for Orlando.